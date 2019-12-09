JOYCE D. ZUERCHER, 81, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home in New Haven, Ind. born in Berne, Ind., he was a son of the late George and Lois Zuercher. Joyce served his country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He later worked as a teacher for 30 years for the East Allen County School Corporation. Joyce was an active member of Grabill Missionary Church. He is survived by his wife, Marion Zuercher of New Haven, Ind.; sons, Greg (Cynthia) Zuercher of South Whitley, Ind., and Brian (Susie) Zuercher of Sao Paulo, Brazil; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Carl (Lois) Zuercher of New Haven, Ind. Joyce was also preceded in death by two siblings. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the church. Burial at MRE Cemetery of Berne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana or to Grabill Missionary Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 9, 2019