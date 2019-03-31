JOYCE E. HENDERSON

JOYCE E. HENDERSON, 66, of Columbia City, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born on May 18, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Russel Stafford and Martha Stafford, who survives. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. She is also survived by her husband, Daniel Henderson; three sons; two sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. There is no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019
