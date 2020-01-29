Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE ECKELBARGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE ECKELBARGER, 80, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born April 16, 1939, in Emlen-ton, Pa. Joyce married Nelson Eckel-barger in 1957, and spent 59 years of marriage together before his passing in 2016. She was a very involved member of Grace Gathering Church and a member of Gold Wing. She was a mentor for many of the young girls of the church and enjoyed being involved in various activities at church. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking and even published a cook book. Surviving are her children, Amy (Mark) Maldeney of Angola; Eugene (Jocelyn) Eckelbarger of Omaha, Neb.; Scott Eckelbarger of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine McGarvey; and sister, Dorothy Gitelman. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Grace Gathering Fellowship Church, 3157 Minnich Road, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Chris Norman officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church. Memorials to the Grace Gathering Church, 3157 Minnich Road New Haven, Ind. 46774.



