JOYCE ECKELBARGER, 80, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born April 16, 1939, in Emlen-ton, Pa. Joyce married Nelson Eckel-barger in 1957, and spent 59 years of marriage together before his passing in 2016. She was a very involved member of Grace Gathering Church and a member of Gold Wing. She was a mentor for many of the young girls of the church and enjoyed being involved in various activities at church. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking and even published a cook book. Surviving are her children, Amy (Mark) Maldeney of Angola; Eugene (Jocelyn) Eckelbarger of Omaha, Neb.; Scott Eckelbarger of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine McGarvey; and sister, Dorothy Gitelman. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Grace Gathering Fellowship Church, 3157 Minnich Road, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Chris Norman officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church. Memorials to the Grace Gathering Church, 3157 Minnich Road New Haven, Ind. 46774.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020