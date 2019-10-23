JOYCE ELAINE FOX, 82, of Berne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1936. Surviving are her husband, Edward Fox of Berne; sons, Thomas (Kathy) Fox of Berne and Jonathan (Mary) Fox of Berne; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Veal of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Mennoite Church, Berne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne. Private interment prior to the service. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019