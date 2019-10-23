JOYCE ELAINE FOX (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Zwick & Jahn, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel - Berne
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN
46711
(260)-849-5060
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Mennoite Church
Berne, IN
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mennoite Church
Berne, IN
Obituary
JOYCE ELAINE FOX, 82, of Berne, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1936. Surviving are her husband, Edward Fox of Berne; sons, Thomas (Kathy) Fox of Berne and Jonathan (Mary) Fox of Berne; daughter, Mary (Jeff) Veal of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at First Mennoite Church, Berne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne. Private interment prior to the service. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019
