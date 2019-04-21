Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE JEAN HELLER-PLUMMER. View Sign

JOYCE JEAN HELLER-PLUMMER, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born on July 21, 1940 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Forest Hodges and Ernestine (Weber) Jones. Joyce married John Plummer on May 13, 2005. She managed Fish of Stroh in Fort Wayne off State Street from 1972-2002 when she retired. After retirement, she and her husband loved to frequently travel on their motorcycle together. She loved gardening and tending to her flowers. Joyce was very family-oriented and enjoyed all the time she spent with her loved ones and friends. Survivors include her husband, John Plummer of Fort Wayne; daughters, Tracey (Phillip) Sanders and Christine (Chris) Brown, both of Fort Wayne; step-daughter, Nancy (Dave) Ellis of Ohio; grandchildren, Kelly Sanders, Sydney Brown, and Sawyer Brown, all of Fort Wayne; and step-grandchildren, Taylor and Landon Ellis of Ohio. Joyce was also preceded in death by her grandson, Casey Sanders; and two brothers, Phillip and Lynn Hodges. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a gathering of family and friends two hours prior from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to Visiting Nurse Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit



1140 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

