JOYCE K. ARNETT - SCHAEFER, 92, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Margaret (Patton) Pentz. She was a graduate of North Side High School and Interior Business College. She married Lawrence Schaefer in 1962; he preceded her in death. She married Glenn Arnett; he survives. Joyce was a noted antique dealer in Fort Wayne and restored antique homes. She was also an accomplished ice skater. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Also surviving is her son, Tim (Joan) Arnett. Services will be private. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 29, 2019