JOYCE LONG KERNS, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Born in Muncie, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Homer M. and Kathleen R. Long. She attended Central High School and IPFW in Fort Wayne. "Joyce loved life! Her smile could light up a room. Her laughter was contagious. Her friendships were numerous and genuine." She was a talented artist and photographer. She especially loved sunsets. Her favorite place was Ludington, Michigan, where she vacationed every year. Surviving are her children, Tina L. (Robert) Bopp, Scott A. (Brenda) Kerns and Stephanie Kerns; along with her special niece, Amanda Traylor. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Shianne Baldwin, Dylan Kerns, Lillian and Layla Bopp; brothers, Robert (Jill) Long and David Long; and sister, Kay (Jim) Porter. In lieu of traditional funeral service, the family will be hosting a celebration of life to honor her at a later date. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020