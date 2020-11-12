1/1
JOYCE M. "JO" GALLANT
1945 - 2020
JOYCE M. "JO" GALLANT, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born March 6, 1945, in Defiance, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Dunlap) Buckmaster. Joyce was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She worked at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne for several years as an Assistant Cook, and as Food Director for the last five years. Jo attended Woodstock in the summer of 1969. She was a member of various bowling leagues in Defiance. Jo enjoyed classic cars, country music, and gardening. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends. Joyce is survived by her two sons, Keith (Irene) Gallant of Fountain Inn, S.C., and Kevin (Earla) Gallant of Defiance, Ohio; and two sisters, Marnie (Tim) Schwiebert and Carol (Mike) Bishop, both of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Emily Gallant and Nathan Gallant; and her long time companion, Kathie Bishop of Fort Wayne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Gallant; and sister, Georgie Ann Buckmaster. A funeral service to celebrate her life is noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Ann Pitman officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Brunersburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Allen County Indiana, or Lutheran Social Services in Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
