JOYCE M. HOUT, 39, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born on July 13, 1980 in, Oxford, Ohio, she was a daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Hoskins) Case, who survive; and proudly served her country in the U.S. Army. She is also survived by her husband, Larry W Hout; daughter, Alisha Case; stepson, Brian Hout; stepdaughters, Amanda Hout, Bree Anna Hout, and Jennifer Hout; foster parents, Marrianne McMullen and Jeff Epton; sisters, Nancy (Gary) Maple, Alice Stover, Leslie Corder, and Mary Ann Case; and 10 grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to The V.A. Administration or The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020