JOYCE M. HOUT, 39, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Born on July 13, 1980 in, Oxford, Ohio, she was a daughter of Raymond and Lillian (Hoskins) Case, who survive; and proudly served her country in the U.S. Army. She is also survived by her husband, Larry W Hout; daughter, Alisha Case; stepson, Brian Hout; stepdaughters, Amanda Hout, Bree Anna Hout, and Jennifer Hout; foster parents, Marrianne McMullen and Jeff Epton; sisters, Nancy (Gary) Maple, Alice Stover, Leslie Corder, and Mary Ann Case; and 10 grandchildren. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to The V.A. Administration or The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com