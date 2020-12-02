JOYCE MARIE POWERS, 76, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home. As native of Fort Wayne, she graduated from Central High School. Surviving are her sisters, Juanita Shears, Ruby Jean Dallas, Virginia Lee, and Dorothy Mitchell; brothers, Willie (Vivian) Powers and Samuel (Debra) Powers; along with a host of other family members and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.5, 2020, at True Love Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with visitation one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery - Maumee Ave. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellsfh.com