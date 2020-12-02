1/1
JOYCE MARIE POWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOYCE MARIE POWERS, 76, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home. As native of Fort Wayne, she graduated from Central High School. Surviving are her sisters, Juanita Shears, Ruby Jean Dallas, Virginia Lee, and Dorothy Mitchell; brothers, Willie (Vivian) Powers and Samuel (Debra) Powers; along with a host of other family members and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.5, 2020, at True Love Baptist Church, 715 E. Wallace St., with visitation one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery - Maumee Ave. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
True Love Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
True Love Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved