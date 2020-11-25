JOYCE MARLENE WILDMAN, 76, of Bradenton, Fla., died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1944, in Roann, Ind. Joyce married Robert Wildman on March 13, 1993. She was a district secretary of Fort Wayne for Ryder Trucking 35 years. She is survived by her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, one sister, and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, and oldest brother. Arrangements by Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, Roann, Ind. The memorial guestbook for Joyce may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com