JOYCE Y. (SMITH) SALWAY, 80, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Laurels of DeKalb, in Butler. She had been employed at Ma Bell, JCPenney, Job Works, City of Fort Wayne, State of Indiana and HR Manager for Hudson Industries, Safety Administrator for Dana and in Human Resources with Eaton. She was a member of the Angola United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Jim of Fremont; daughters, Pen (Gary) Haffner of Fort Wayne and Reba (Mark) McMillen of Markle; sons, Bill (Lan) Hoffmann of Charlotte, Mich., Denny (Tonya) Hoffmann of Midlothian, Texas, Barry (Vonda), and Jim (Carol) Salway of Fort Wayne; sister, Darlene (Bob) Pickle of Ft. Lauderdale; brother, Larry (Jayne) Smith of Perrysburg, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lyn Smith of Pioneer, Ohio.; 17 grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hillard and Viola Smith; and brother, Bud Smith.Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne St., Waterloo. To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 11, 2019