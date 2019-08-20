JOYCEANN R. ROEGER, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born Nov. 3, 1936 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Edward Louis and Emma Elizabeth (Stillwell) Roeger. She is survived by her niece and nephews, Kathy and Tom Burns, Mike and Nancy Lambert, Harold and Pat Lambert, and Brian Roeger; cousin, Richard and Elaine Roeger. She was also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Madonna Keller, Emma Lambert, Bernice White; and brothers, Louis Roeger, and Edward Roeger, Jr. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019