JUANITA CHRISTIAN, of California, formerly of Fort Wayne, departed on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Born Sept. 22, 1942, in Marvel, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Glen Christian and Lear Kate Stephen. Juanita accepted Christ and was baptized at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Fort Wayne. She graduated from Central High School in 1961, and Stovall's House of Beauty as a Licensed Beautician. Surviving are children, Cynthia Lee, Fernando (Stacey) McLean, Juanita (Ayo) Cole, Tania McLean, and Mario (Kalynda) McLean; nine grandchildren; one great-grand child; sisters, Kina (Willie) King and Elaine Hambright. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Clara, Augusta, Ida Mae, and Glen. "She will forever be missed."



