JUANITA H. HAGEDORN, 101, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born Dec. 8, 1918, in Tell City, she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Sturgeon. She worked as a nursing assistant at the Indiana State School. Juanita is survived by niece, Linda Griffin Smith of New Haven, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Agnes Hosler; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Casper Hagedorn; and son, Harold Hosler. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com