JUANITA HAMBROCK, 92, of rural Pleasant Mills, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Juanita worked for Mount Carmel for 18 years and retired in 1985. "She was a devoted wife, mother and grandma and will be greatly missed by her family". Surviving are her children, Linda Hambrock, Paul Hambrock, Richard (Lorraine) Hambrock and Laura (CJ) Hunt; grandchildren, Crystal, Grace, Hope, David, Joshua, Jacob, Corey, Matthew and Jason; as well as many loving extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Harold E. Hambrock. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Friends and family may also call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at at the funeral home. Private burial to follow service. Please visit our online guestbook at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019