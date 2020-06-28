JUANITA HARTMAN PURDY OSBORNE
JUANITA HARTMAN PURDY OSBORNE, 91, of Fort Wayne, died early in the morning on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Golden Years Homestead. Born July 10, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Nita was a parishioner at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She graduated from South Side High School in 1946 and attended Indiana University Bloomington and University of Saint Francis. During her lifetime, she loved her children and grandchildren, flower gardening, bridge, tennis, snow skiing, and traveling. She also had a lifelong passion for Notre Dame football. Surviving are her four children, Kevin Purdy of Fort Wayne, Maureen (Mike) McAleavey of Palm Coast, Fla., Michelle (Greg) Carr of Long Grove, Ill., and Patrick Purdy of The Villages, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Blayne Osborne; sister, LaMoine Romy Yingling; and brothers, Ben Hartman and DeNeal Hartman. A private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Rite of Commendation and Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Juanita's family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
