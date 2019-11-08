JUANITA MOORE, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Nov., 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She retired from Fort Wayne State Developmental Center after 40 years of service. Surviving are her children, Cynthia Moore, Kimberly Bohde, Jerry Moore III, and Shannon (Antrell) Perry; stepsons, Gerald "Tony" Moore Sr. and Robert Moore; three sisters, four brothers, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www. ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019