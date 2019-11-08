JUANITA MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA MOORE.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

JUANITA MOORE, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Nov., 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She retired from Fort Wayne State Developmental Center after 40 years of service. Surviving are her children, Cynthia Moore, Kimberly Bohde, Jerry Moore III, and Shannon (Antrell) Perry; stepsons, Gerald "Tony" Moore Sr. and Robert Moore; three sisters, four brothers, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www. ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.