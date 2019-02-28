Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA S. JAMES. View Sign

JUANITA S. JAMES, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in New Haven, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Mae Carpenter. Juanita was a loving mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to raising and caring for them. She was known for being independent and caring for her own home up until the age of 95. Juanita was known for her woodworking, sewing, raising rabbits, and making her special strawberry jam for her family's birthdays. She is survived by daughters, Judith (Larry) Jackson of Ossian, Ind., Joyce Masterson of Bluffton, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Carolyn James of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia and Brenda. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John W. James Sr.; son, John James; son-in-law, Thomas K. Masterson. Funeral Service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, March, 1 2019, at Mungovan Simple, 2114 S. Calhoun Street, with calling two hours prior. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ossian Healthcare.

2114 South Calhoun Street

Ft. Wayne , IN 46802

