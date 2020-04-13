JUDITH A. GERKE, 83, of Grabill, Ind., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 22, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Clifford James and Glenna Bernice (Freeman) Lewis. She married Linden William Gerke on Nov. 24, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Ind.; he preceded her in death on April 12, 1995. She was a member of Promise Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. and loved sports, camping, fishing and spending time with her family. Surviving are sons, Rick (Jody) Gerke of Spencerville, Ind., Dennis (Lori) Gerke of Grabill, Ind., Glenn (Michele) Gerke of Huntertown, Ind., Lynn (Karyn) Gerke of Garrett, Ind., Dale (Paula) Gerke of Auburn, Ind.; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Diane) Lewis of Urbana, Ohio, John (Jane) Lewis of Scottsburg, Ind.; sister, Betty Merriman of Huntertown, Ind. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Frank J. Lewis, and a sister, Delores Lewis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and graveside service. After restrictions are lifted a Celebration of Life Service will be held. Memorials to Rebel Ministries, 1004 CR 71, Butler (IN 46721). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 13, 2020