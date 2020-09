Or Copy this URL to Share

HERMAN, JUDITH A. (HORVATH): Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please wear a mask to the visitation and funeral.



