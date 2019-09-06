JUDITH A. "JUDY" MARTIN, 71, of Decatur, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Don L. and Mildred M. (Stonebraker) Hakes. She was united in marriage to Lowell F. Martin on Aug. 3, 1968 in Decatur, Ind. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Piano Performance and taught at both Fort Wayne Bible College and IPFW. Judy owned and operated Martin Music for over 40 years in Decatur. Survivors include her husband, Lowell Martin of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Melanie (Joe) Wolpert of Decatur, Ind.; son, Matt (Dee Ann) Martin of Plainfield, Ind.; and five grandchildren. Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Cornerstone Community Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Woodcrest Chapel in Decatur, and 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Preferred memorials to Adams County Community Foundation - Cancer Fund. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 6, 2019