JUDITH "JUDY" ADAMS
1942 - 2020
JUDITH "JUDY" ADAMS, 77, of Paulding, Ohio, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the funeral home. For those wishing to attend, the funeral home asks that everyone maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Wounded Warriors, World Challenge, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.denherderfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

