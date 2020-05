Or Copy this URL to Share

ADAMS, JUDITH "JUDY": Funeral service is 11 a.m. today, May 20, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. For those wishing to attend, the funeral home asks that everyone maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.



