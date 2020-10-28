1/1
JUDITH ANN AMBURGEY
JUDITH ANN AMBURGEY, 78, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Born Jan. 16, 1942, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Hartman. She worked at North American Van Lines as a revenue processor for 47 years, retiring in 2003. During her working career, she was also the glue that held her family together, having taken care of her beloved husband as well. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven, Ind. She is survived by her sons, Doug (Casa Grille) Amburgey, Marty (Penny) Amburgey and Brad (Monica) Amburgey; granddaughter, Lauren Amburgey; grandson, CJ Field; siblings, Sister Karen Hartman, Donna Roy and Adrian (Charlene) Hartman; and sister-in-law, Janet Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbin D. Amburgey; brothers, Lynn (Lou) Hartman and Gerald Hartman; and brother-in-law, Tom Roy. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 468350, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, next to her husband of 48 years. Memorials may be made to Heritage Park Activities Department in memory of Judith.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
