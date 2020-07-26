JUDITH ANN ESTERLINE, 82, was called home to God Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Peru, she was a daughter of the late William and Blanch Penny -coff. She was a member of Dunfee Missionary Church. Surviving are her husband of almost 60 years, Larry W.; daughter, Lisa; sister, Suzanne (Richard) Eckerly; sister-in-law, Patti Fouts. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill Pennycoff and Michael Fouts. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse or Allen County S.P.C.A. www.covingtonmemorial.com