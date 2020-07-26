1/1
JUDITH ANN ESTERLINE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDITH ANN ESTERLINE, 82, was called home to God Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Peru, she was a daughter of the late William and Blanch Penny -coff. She was a member of Dunfee Missionary Church. Surviving are her husband of almost 60 years, Larry W.; daughter, Lisa; sister, Suzanne (Richard) Eckerly; sister-in-law, Patti Fouts. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill Pennycoff and Michael Fouts. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse or Allen County S.P.C.A. www.covingtonmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved