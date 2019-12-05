JUDITH ANN GUINN, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Denver, Colo., she was a daughter of the late Raymond W. and Mary D. (Schweitzer) Pulfer. Surviving are her sons, Shawn (Abbey Lau) Guinn of Kingwood, Texas, Mark Snyder, and, Allen Snyder, both of Holmes Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Dan (Nicole), Nate, and Rachael Guinn; great-grandchildren, Makenna and Kayden; siblings, Elaine (Ron) Hackett of Fort Wayne, Karen (Dale) Frauhiger of Fort Wayne, Diane (Richard) Arnold of Roanoke, Denny (Deb) Pulfer of Bluffton, Becky (Guy) Easter of Montesano, Wash., Beverly (Larry) Wagner of Fort Wayne, Kathy (Don) Grooms, of Fort Wayne, and Larry (Shelli) Pulfer of Ossian. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Conde Guinn. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019