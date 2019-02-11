JUDITH ANN MEY, 77, wife of Richard A. Mey, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Charles Robert Laughlin and Katherine Arlene Laughlin. Judy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter, S.C. where she worked as Office Assistant and was a member of the Mary and Martha Committee. She had been active in the Evening Pilot Club in Sumter and First Christian Church of Disciples in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was a homemaker and retired beautician. Surviving are a son, Jackie Lee Roush of Sumter; two daughters, Cathy Jo (Tom) Cuttino of Sumter and Cari A. (Kevin Zies) Mader of Fort Wayne Ind.; a stepdaughter, Joni (Brad) Collins of Chester, W.V.; a stepson, Richard D. (Leslie) Mey of Churubusco, Ind.; 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews; a sister, Phyllis Laughlin (Chuck) Green of Chester, W.V.; and a brother, Charles Robert "Bob" Laughlin of Melbourne, Fla. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Nick Cheek and Rev. Josie Holler officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter (SC 29150) and DaVita Dialysis, 526 Broad Street, Sumter (SC 29150). Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of arrangements (803) 775-9386. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2019