JUDITH "JUDY" ANN STERLING, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born on Nov. 14, 1933 in Portland, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Delores (Badders) and Howard Overmyer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1951. Judy was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked for Indiana Stamp. Judy is survived by her siblings, Gary (Beverly) Overmyer, Joe (Sue) Overmyer, Sally (Denny) Feasby; nieces and nephews, Mark, Diane, Josie, Christina, Eric, and Lisa. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Ben Overmyer. Private services will be held at a later time. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.