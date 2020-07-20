1/
JUDITH ANN "JUDY" STERLING
1933 - 2020
JUDITH "JUDY" ANN STERLING, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born on Nov. 14, 1933 in Portland, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Delores (Badders) and Howard Overmyer. She graduated from North Side High School in 1951. Judy was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked for Indiana Stamp. Judy is survived by her siblings, Gary (Beverly) Overmyer, Joe (Sue) Overmyer, Sally (Denny) Feasby; nieces and nephews, Mark, Diane, Josie, Christina, Eric, and Lisa. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Ben Overmyer. Private services will be held at a later time. Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
