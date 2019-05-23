JUDITH C. DETWILER, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born May 20, 1937, she was the daughter of Franklin and June Harris. She wed the love of her life Phillip Detwiler on May 16, 1957. Judith enjoyed many things in life including cooking for her family, a good cup of coffee, reading, bowling with her friends and most of all enjoying time with her family. "She was Everyone's grandma and always made people feel special." She faithfully attended St. Michael Lutheran Church. Judith is survived by her son, Scott (Karen) Detwiler; and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Sierra. Judith was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Allen County A.S.P.C.A. or Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019