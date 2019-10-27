JUDITH C. DEWITT, 83, passed Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Glen and Dortha Baldwin. Judy was a member of Grabill Missionary Church and retired from Wagner & Associates in 2011. She is survived by children, Richard Dewitt, Nancy (Mike) Plank; son-in-law, Terry Brindle; siblings, Joseph (Joan) Baldwin and Mary Ann Reynold; sister-in-law, Ruth Baldwin; eight granddaughters; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Eugene Dewitt; daughter, JoAnn Brindle; and brothers, Robert and John Baldwin. Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling three hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019