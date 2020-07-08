JUDITH DARLENE TRACEY, 73, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital -Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Maysville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Johnny Ross and Eileen (Snead) Davis. She was a member of The Journey - Free Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. She retired in 2015 from Lincoln Financial Group after 28 years. She was inducted into both the Fort Wayne Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Fort Wayne Women's Baseball Hall of Fame. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Tony; sons, Michael (Tish) Lawson of Jackson, Tenn., and Jeffrey (Lisa) Lawson of Fort Wayne; sisters, Barb Collins and Carolyn (Gary) Falls, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Destiney, Alexis, Jeffrey II, Milan "Max", and Caitlyn Lawson; and great - grandchildren, Daylen Lawson, Aria and Nixon Patrick. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wilkins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at The Journey - Free Methodist Church, 3536 W. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Todd Eckhardt officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks recommended. Preferred memorials are to the church or the Alzheimer's Association
Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.