JUDITH E. BOSCHET AUER, 78, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born April 10, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William and Armella Boschet. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959 and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and Allen County Right to Life. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Thomas Auer; daughters, Jacqueline (Paul) Oberhausen of Fort Wayne and Kathleen (Richard) Allgeier of Woodburn, Ind.; son, Richard Auer of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 10 great - grandchildren; and sisters, Glenda Remaklus and Roselyn Roth. Judy was also preceded in death by her brother, James Boschet; and sister, Joan Farmer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass will be held. A Memorial Mass with family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center or the Allen County S.P.C.A. Because of the current health crisis and there cannot be a public visitation, we would encourage all relatives and friends to please sign the online guestbook. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020