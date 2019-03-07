Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH E. DENNEY. View Sign

JUDITH E. DENNEY, 82, of Warren, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away is Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Pointe of Warren. Judy was a 1954 graduate of Lafayette Central High School where she was a cheerleader and Valedictorian. She later graduated from Cincinnati Bible Seminary with an Associate's degree in education. She was a member of Markle Church of Christ where she played the organ for over 20 years. She was a teacher's aide at Wayne High School for many years. Judy was a dedicated sports mom, supporting her children in their various sports, most of the time at the pool as the family was heavily involved with the Avalon Swim Club in Waynedale and South East Family Y.M.C.A. Swimming. She also enjoyed spending time with her 11 grandchildren, following them in all that they did. Judy was born on June 26, 1936 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Everett C. and Frieda E. (Fell) Somers. She was united in marriage to Merlin O. Denney on Oct. 18, 1957; he survives. Additional survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Mark) Troyer of Findlay, Ohio; two sons, Jon (Sue) Denney of San Carlos, Calif. and Darren (Angela) Denney of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Warren - Applegate Chapel, 801 Huntington Ave., Warren, Ind., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Gerald O. Moreland officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. Memorial donations can be made out to Markle Church of Christ c/o Myers Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Markle, IN 46770. To sign the online guest registry, visit

