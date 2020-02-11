Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH ELAINE OWEN BLAKEMORE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH ELAINE OWEN BLAKEMORE, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at home. Born in Quyon, Quebec, Canada on Jan. 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Rev. John and Phyllis (Vincent) Owen. Her childhood was spent in Grand Prairie, Alberta; Watrous, Saskatchewan; Carp, Ontario; and she spent many summers visiting the Owen family farm in Weir, Quebec. She earned her doctorate in developmental psychology in 1978 and dedicated over 40 years to teaching in the field. She spent the majority of her career at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she served for 14 years as chair of the Psychology Department and then as Associate Dean and Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She also held several leadership positions in the Midwestern Psychological Association (including a year as President). She published numerous research articles and co-authored a book on child development. Her recreational interests included camping and square dancing. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Thomas Blakemore; sons, Gregory (Jenifer) Blakemore of Portland, Ore., and Neil (Alexandra) Blakemore of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister, Sheila Owen of High Level, Alberta, Canada; brother, Terry (Anne-Marie) Owen of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and her nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Owen. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition or the Brain Support Network.



