JUDITH I. MAPES
1941 - 2020
JUDITH I. MAPES, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Hollis and Mildred (Foust) Maple. She graduated from Central High School in 1959. Judy was married to Ronald Mapes; he preceded her in death on May 12, 2007. She is survived by sons, Bob (Lori) Mapes, Tim (Carson Miller) Mapes and Jim Mapes; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Maple. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Indiana Association of Workers for the Blind. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
