JUDITH I. MAPES, 79, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Hollis and Mildred (Foust) Maple. She graduated from Central High School in 1959. Judy was married to Ronald Mapes; he preceded her in death on May 12, 2007. She is survived by sons, Bob (Lori) Mapes, Tim (Carson Miller) Mapes and Jim Mapes; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Maple. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Indiana Association of Workers for the Blind.