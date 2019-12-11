JUDITH JOAN KOLBERG, 81, passed Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was a devoted Christian; often sharing her love of God to those around her. She was an active member of Light of Life Faith Center and often traveled doing inner city missionary work from here to Mexico. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Pastor Dean Kolberg; daughter, Terri - Ann (Greg) Graebner; and grandchildren, Rachel, Brittney and Colton. She was preceded in death by siblings, Wallace, Richard Crall and Jean McGan. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Saint Anne Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019