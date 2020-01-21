Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH JOANN (HICKS) FREY. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH JOANN (HICKS) FREY, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 1, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of George Edward (Ted) Hicks and Doris Marie (Parnham) Hicks. She was a graduate of South Side High School and met the love of her life Jim Frey in the summer of 1956 at the Orchard Ridge Country Club pool, where he was working as a lifeguard. After Judy attend Indiana University and joined the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, she and Jim were married on Aug. 29, 1959 while Jim was a student at the Indiana University School of Dentistry. They returned to Fort Wayne in 1962 when Jim established his dental practice and they began raising their family. In addition to being a loving, caring mother to her three children, Judy was active in a number of community organizations including Junior League, the Fort Wayne Ballet, President of the Isaac Knapp District Dental Society, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, the President of the Alliance of the Indiana Dental Association, and the Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic. She and Jim were recognized with the Matthew 25 "Fabric of the Community" Award in 2014 for their service to the clinic. Judy never missed any activity her kids participated in, from sporting events to performances to ceremonies. She was a loyal IU Hoosier fan and enjoyed attending football and basketball games, including several Final Fours. She loved spending time and hosting family and friends at Clear Lake and visiting the beaches of Hilton Head Island and Chix Beach, Va. Judy is survived by her adoring husband of over 60 years, Jim; daughter, Catherine (Joseph A. Christoff); sons, David (Gail) and Tim (Terri); sister, Jan (Frank) Schollett; grandchildren, Mitchell and Natalie Christoff; and grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Jared, Peyton, Meredith, Nate, and Mason Frey. There are also numerous nieces and nephews that Judy loved dearly that survive her. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved parents; her younger brother, William E. (Bill) Hicks; and her grand dog, Jazz. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 West Berry St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). The family will receive callers and visitors from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Memorial contributions can be made in Judy's memory to the Matthew 25 Dental Clinic



