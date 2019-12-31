JUDITH "JUDY" L. LAKE, 71, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne surrounded by her loving family. Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marion (Miller) Schaefer. She attended Indiana University, where she met her husband of 49 years, Charles Lake, who survives. She worked at the Fort Wayne International Airport for 15 years and was an elementary teacher for several years. She was also a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, earned the Gold Award, and worked with them for 15 years. She is also survived by her children, Brian (Cathy) Lake of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Valerie (Jeff Faulstich) Lake of LaOtto; and grandsons, Colin Lake and Zane Faulstich. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019