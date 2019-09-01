Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH MARIE "JUDY" (ROCKEY) BOYCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH "JUDY" MARIE (ROCKEY) BOYCE, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Harvey and Henrietta Rockey. She graduated from Central Catholic in 1958 and married the late Timothy J Boyce in 1961. She had an infectious kindness and caring for all. "Her beautiful song on earth has ended, but the recording will play in our hearts and minds forever. Rest in Glorious Peace." Judy is survived by her four children, Timothy Boyce Jr., Jane (Steve) Fleischmann, Laura (Bud) Angelus and Julie Boyce; three grandchildren, Alexis and Carter Angelus and Ellie Fleischmann; sister, Roselyn Ream of Fort Wayne; brother, Dave Rockey of Indianapolis; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by sister, Marianne Campbell. Memorial Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold Street, Fort Wayne. There will be a Celebration of Life following at Pine Valley Country Club anytime between noon and 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814) in Judy's name.



