JUDITH MARIE FELDKAMP, 79, died peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by family at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 14, 1941, she was the second child of the late Arnold and Dorothea Hensick. She was baptized into the Lutheran church. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1959 and held secretarial positions at Indiana University, Concordia Lutheran High School, and for 23 years at Concordia Lutheran Seminary, where she faithfully served the professors preparing young men for ministry. She married Denis Koehlinger and took great joy in raising their three children. She later married Ralph Feldkamp, with whom she shared 31 years of sweet companionship. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Concordia Lutheran Church. Judy was known for her compassion and lively sense of humor. She always had a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes. She loved chocolate, gardening, quilting, her bridge group, traveling, and playing with her grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Through the very end of her life, she greatly enjoyed music. She is survived by her husband Ralph Feldkamp, who cared for her selflessly and tenderly through 14 years of Alzheimer's disease; her brother, Joseph (Cathi) Hensick; children, Jeffrey (Pamela) Koehlinger, Lisa (Brian) Griffin and Amy (Rob Emmons) Koehlinger; stepchildren, Beth (Steve) Kumfer, Carole (Randy) Smith, Gretchen (Jerry) Davis, and John (Theresa) Feldkamp; grandchildren, Andrew (Ann) Koehlinger, Ryan (Jordan) Koehlinger, Hannah Robinson, Aubrey Griffin, and Zachary Koehlinger; one great-grandchild; step-grandchildren, Justin (Katrina) Kumfer, Jessica Kumfer, Jonathan Kumfer, Joshua (Tiffany) Feldkamp, Ryan (Elizabeth) Smith, Anderson Smith, Will Davis, Wesley Davis, Kaleigh Feldkamp, Kyle Feldkamp, and Natalie Feldkamp; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Miner and Barbara Kuker; and stepdaughter, Beverly Feldkamp. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m until service time. An extended family memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Seminary https://www.ctsfw.edu/support-ctsfw/
or Concordia Lutheran Church https://www.concordiachurch.org/giving
, or the Alzheimer's Association alz.org
.