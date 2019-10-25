JUDITH "JUDE" MUELLER (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Obituary
JUDITH "JUDE" MUELLER, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born Sept. 5, 1943, Jude was a daughter of Bernard and Ruth Kapp and sister of Susie and Gary. She married the love of her life, Bud, sharing a strong Catholic faith. A licensed beautician, she was creative, passionate, selfless and generous and many felt her love. Surviving are her children, Lisa (Max) Pease, Kimberly (Steve) Witta, Chris Mueller, and Amy (Todd) Kabisch; and beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Jake, Audrey, Trevor, Olivia, Katie, Samantha, and Casey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. A special thanks to Visiting Nurse Hospice, Miller's Merry Manor, and sister, Susie Applegate for their love and support. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019
