Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH RAY "JUDY" WALTER. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

JUDITH "JUDY" RAY WALTER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Friday, May 10, 1946 in Richmond, Ind. to very proud parents, the late Prentice "Ray" and Margaret "Peggy" Koger. Judy graduated in 1964 from Richmond Senior High School and later attended Ball State University. She worked at Waterfield Mortgage Company for over 30 years as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She was responsible for payroll for thousands of people all over the country and was a good friend to everyone she came in contact with. For the past several years, she worked for Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Judy was a voracious reader and often read one or two books a week. She loved music, especially The Beatles. She also enjoyed and was proud of the beautiful flowers and garden that her husband grew for her. She loved spending time with her daughters and granddaughter, who all inherited her strong will, her sassiness and her ability to find humor when times were tough. Judy was generous of spirit, always thinking of others and making sure they knew they were loved. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years and best friend, Ronald "Chuck" Walter; daughters, Melissa (Gary Moen) Mainer, Monica (Gilbert) Hale, and Molly Mainer; son, Marc Mainer; granddaughter, Alexandra Judith Hale; brother, Steven (Kay) Koger; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences can be left online at



JUDITH "JUDY" RAY WALTER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on Friday, May 10, 1946 in Richmond, Ind. to very proud parents, the late Prentice "Ray" and Margaret "Peggy" Koger. Judy graduated in 1964 from Richmond Senior High School and later attended Ball State University. She worked at Waterfield Mortgage Company for over 30 years as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. She was responsible for payroll for thousands of people all over the country and was a good friend to everyone she came in contact with. For the past several years, she worked for Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Judy was a voracious reader and often read one or two books a week. She loved music, especially The Beatles. She also enjoyed and was proud of the beautiful flowers and garden that her husband grew for her. She loved spending time with her daughters and granddaughter, who all inherited her strong will, her sassiness and her ability to find humor when times were tough. Judy was generous of spirit, always thinking of others and making sure they knew they were loved. She is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years and best friend, Ronald "Chuck" Walter; daughters, Melissa (Gary Moen) Mainer, Monica (Gilbert) Hale, and Molly Mainer; son, Marc Mainer; granddaughter, Alexandra Judith Hale; brother, Steven (Kay) Koger; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com "Though I know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before, I know I'll often stop and think about them. In my life, I'll love you more." Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close