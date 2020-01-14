JUDSON LEE LEHMAN, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with family by his side at Lutheran Life Villages in Pine Valley. Born Jan. 7, 1932, in Berne, he was a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Lehman. He was an active member of Simpson - Getsemani United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. He proudly served his country in the Air Force, and worked as an awarded FAA aviation mechanic for 56 years, in Vandalia, Ohio, Fort Wayne (Smith Field and Baer Field), as well as Challenge Tool & Mfg performing machine maintenance. He loved airplanes, trains, cars, and creating models. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 59 years, Rochelle (Liechty) Lehman; son, Lon (Amy) Lehman of Fort Wayne; daughter, Lorna Jean (Ronnie) Coody of Turkey; seven grandchildren; three great - granddaughters; siblings, Myrtella Cook and Rodney (Sandy) Lehman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service is 2 p.m, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Simpson - Getsemani United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020