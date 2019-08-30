JUDY A. ASCHLEMAN

Obituary
JUDY A. ASCHLEMAN, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Born in Pleasant Township N.D., she worked at Byron Health Center and other facilities until retirement. Surviving are sons, Sheldon (Jan) and Bret (Tifani); brother, Jack (Linda) Bartlett; and sisters, Jayne Penland and Melody (Charles) Crossgrove-Biller. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 11225 Grabill Road, Leo (IN 46765). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2019
