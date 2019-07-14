JUDY A. RISK, 72, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at her home. Born on July 26, 1946 in Bluffton, Ind., Judy was a daughter of Fred and Naomi (Yount) Foudy. Survivors include her husband, Tom; a son, Matthew Risk; a daughter, Holly (Joe) Soria; a grandson, Louis Soria; and a sister, Pat (Bill) Quickery. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Ind. with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made out to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington (IN 46750). To sign the online guestbook visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Huntington Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019