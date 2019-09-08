JUDY ANN LYTAL, 78, passed Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Born in Kendall ville, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur Conrad and Donna Bohde. She graduated from South Side High School in 1958. Judy had worked for Emmaus Lutheran School in the cafeteria and then was the office manager at Gouty's. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She is survived by husband, James; children, Ed Lytal and Susie (Rick) Stansberry; grandchildren, Kristin, Erin, James and Andrew. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Conrad. Memorial Service is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., with calling two hours prior. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019