JUDY (MacDONALD) BRUICK
JUDY (MacDONALD) BRUICK, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from complications of COPD. Born May 26, 1945, in Fort Wayne, she was a lifelong resident of New Haven. She was the only child of the late Harry G. and Julianne (Smith) MacDonald. Judy retired after a long career as a Military Contractor at ITT. She had a passion for reading, loved to travel and visit historical sites, and was very patriotic. Judy had a sharp wit and very generous spirit, and was much loved by all who knew her. Judy is survived by her only child, Jeffrey (Kelley) Bruick; her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey Bruick II, Madison Pucher, Eric Bruick, Victoria Bruick, and Gabriella Pucher; and cousin, Sarah (Randy) Bingenheimer. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Keya Bruick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Lifeway Wesleyan Church in New Haven. Memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Lifeway Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be left online at http://www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
