JUDY (MacDONALD) BRUICK, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from complications of COPD. Born May 26, 1945, in Fort Wayne, she was a lifelong resident of New Haven. She was the only child of the late Harry G. and Julianne (Smith) MacDonald. Judy retired after a long career as a Military Contractor at ITT. She had a passion for reading, loved to travel and visit historical sites, and was very patriotic. Judy had a sharp wit and very generous spirit, and was much loved by all who knew her. Judy is survived by her only child, Jeffrey (Kelley) Bruick; her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey Bruick II, Madison Pucher, Eric Bruick, Victoria Bruick, and Gabriella Pucher; and cousin, Sarah (Randy) Bingenheimer. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Keya Bruick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Lifeway Wesleyan Church in New Haven. Memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Lifeway Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be left online at http://www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.