JUDY K. GUNDERMAN, 68, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Born Aug. 27, 1951, in Paulding, Ohio, she was the daughter of Betty (Albert) and the late Russell E. Rager. On July 7, 1973 she married Terry E. Gunderman. She is survived by her husband, Terry Gunderman of Paulding; mother, Betty Rager of Paulding; daughters, Megan (Lance) Hull and Abigail (Benjamin) Giarmo; brother, Russell "Rusty" (Rena) Rager; and three grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene. To send online condolences, visit www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020